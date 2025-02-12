Barnes & Noble opens new bookstore in Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Barnes & Noble bookstore officially opened its new Issaquah location today.

The new bookstore can be found in Issaquah Commons, in the space formerly occupied by Bed, Bath & Beyond. According to the company, the previous Issaquah Barnes & Noble store closed in May 2020.

Author Marissa Meyer was at the opening, cutting the ribbon and signing copies of her books, including her new release The Happy Writer, and the New York Times best-selling young adult series The Lunar Chronicles.

“We are opening new Barnes & Noble bookstores at a pace unseen in decades, and we do so with a focus on returning to communities we once served,” said CEO James Daunt. “We are so pleased to be back in Issaquah, and our booksellers are very excited to welcome customers into this stunning new bookstore.”

The Issaquah location is one of five new Barnes & Noble bookstores set to open in February, alongside new stores in New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. In a press release, Barnes & Noble stated that they had opened more new bookstores in 2024 than in the whole decade from 2009 to 2019. The bookseller expects to open over 60 new bookstores in 2025.

“The readers here in Issaquah have been clamoring for our return,” said Store Manager Charlene Lee, Barnes & Noble bookseller of 22 years. “I’m so happy to be part of the team bringing Barnes & Noble back to this book-thirsty community!”

Find more information and upcoming events from the bookstore on social media @bnissaquah.

