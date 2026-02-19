Bao the otter pup will make his debut at Point Defiance Zoo

0 of 10 Bao the otter 2/10/2026 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao and Sebastian. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao the otter 1/28/2026 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao with parents Pintar and Sebastian. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao the otter 2/10/2026 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao the otter 2/10/2026 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao the otter 1/28/2026 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao with parents Pintar and Sebastian. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao the otter 2/10/2026 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao the otter 2/10/2026 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao the otter 2/10/2026 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao the otter 2/10/2026 (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium) Bao. (Katie G. Cotterill/Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium)

TACOMA, Wash. — A three-month-old Asian small-clawed otter pup named Bao will make his public debut this weekend in the Asian Forest Sanctuary at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

For the past several weeks, Bao has been spending time on exhibit with his parents, Sebastian and Pintar, during quiet, closed days. On open zoo days, the pup has continued settling in behind the scenes.

“Bao has been gaining confidence every day,” said Telena Welsh, Curator of the Asian Forest Sanctuary. “He’s curious, active, and closely bonded with his parents. We’re excited for guests to see him exploring his habitat.”

Bao was born on November 18 and has more than quadrupled his birth weight. He’s now 2.3 pounds.

Bao’s name means “treasure” or “precious” in Vietnamese. The zoo says it’s a fitting choice for a species that is highly vulnerable in the wild due to habitat loss, pollution, and the illegal pet trade. Asian small-clawed otters are native to Vietnam and throughout southern India, China, Southeast Asia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

The pup’s birth was the result of a breeding recommendation by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The SSP carefully evaluates the genetic makeup of otters across North American zoos to promote healthy, genetically diverse populations and support the long-term survival of the species.

While Bao continues to grow and strengthen his bond with his parents, animal care staff will closely monitor his time on exhibit and adjust access as needed, especially as weather conditions change.

Asian small-clawed otters are the smallest of the world’s 13 otter species. They are known for being highly social and vocal. They communicate using at least a dozen distinct calls.

