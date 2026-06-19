Ballard Bridge reopens after hour-long closure

SEATTLE — The Ballard Bridge reopened Thursday evening, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) confirmed, after it had been closed for more than an hour.

The bridge closed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday due to technical issues, with SODT advising drivers to take alternate routes. No other information regarding why the bridge needed to be closed has been released, as of this reporting.

Ballard Bridge closed due to technical issues. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/DH3hv0huVL — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) June 19, 2026

Just after 9 p.m., the bridge reopened.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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