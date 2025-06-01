Ballard Bridge closure limited to Leary Way overpass

SEATTLE — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The Ballard Bridge is not totally closed as expected this weekend.

But Seattle Department of Transportation officials say you should still use the Aurora Bridge as an alternative.

The closure this weekend is just the overpass at the north end of the bridge that crosses over Leary Way N.W.

Crews are doing seismic retrofit work on the overpass.

That means southbound traffic will exit at Leary Way, then use the on-ramp to get onto the bridge.

It’s the same situation for those going north.

After crossing the bridge, you’ll need to exit down to Leary Way using the off-ramp, and then continue into Ballard.

So there’s still likely to be big backups, which is why SDOT is encouraging use of the Aurora or Fremont Bridges.

