Ballard Bridge to close over five weekends through the next two months

SEATTLE — Another traffic concern in Seattle starts this September.

The Seattle Department of Transportation announced the closure of Ballard Bridge over five weekends this fall.

The agency says crews must work on 16 different expansion joints, which support the bridge when temperatures change and help prevent damage during earthquakes.

SDOT recommends using the Aurora Avenue Bridge during the closures.

The closures are happening on the weekends of September 13th and 27th, as well as October 4th, 11th, and 18th.

Crews will shut down the bridge as early as 7 p.m. on Fridays, and it will open back up by 5 a.m. the following Monday for weekday commuters.

SDOT reminded travelers that these dates and times may change based on weather conditions, crew and materials availability, or other circumstances.

For the most up-to-date information, visit the Seattle Department of Transportation website.

Ballard Bridge closures schedule Upcoming weekend closure dates for the Ballard Bridge in September and October 2024 (subject to change). Graphic: SDOT





