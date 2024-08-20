Baby gorilla from Woodland Park Zoo arrives at new home in Louisville

SEATTLE - — The Woodland Park Zoo says a 1 ½-month-old gorilla born at its facilities has safely arrived at its new home in Louisville.

The baby was born on June 28 to first-time mom, Akenji, and dad, Kwame.

Zoo staff has been caring for the young gorilla around the clock because Akenji didn’t show any interest in being a mother and made the difficult decision to find it a new home.

The zoo says it pivoted to training three of its experienced gorillas to become surrogates, but progress did not advance fast enough for the well-being of the baby.

“As the baby was growing and reaching important developmental milestones, we were racing against the clock. For his long-term benefits and well-being, we couldn’t further delay the critical need for him to be cared for directly by gorillas or take the risk of him becoming imprinted on humans,” said Martin Ramirez, Interim Senior Director of Animal Care at Woodland Park Zoo in a news release.

Kweli, a 40-year-old experienced mother and foster, has been chosen to be the baby’s foster mom. She lives in Louisville Zoo with family members: 42-year-old silverback Casey; and females, 35-year-old Paki, 11-year-old Patty, and 8-year-old Kindi.

“We are confident in Louisville Zoo’s seasoned gorilla and veterinary staff, passion, and professionalism and are so grateful they have opened their arms to take in our baby. This baby gorilla will continue to be in excellent hands and grow to be a gorilla. We look forward to watching his journey from a distance,” said Ramirez.

Like Woodland Park Zoo, Louisville Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

