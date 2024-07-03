Avoiding ferry confusion during Colman Dock construction

SEATTLE — If you take a ferry from Colman Dock in Seattle, your ferry might not be where you expect to find it as eight months of construction is set to begin.

There are three ferry slips at Colman Dock. Slip 3, the slip normally reserved for the Seattle to Bainbridge Ferry will be closed starting Monday July 8.

During the closure the Bainbridge Ferry will share slip 1 with the Bremerton ferry. However, when both ferries are at the dock at the same time, the Bainbridge ferry will be at slip 2.

During the estimated eight-month closure, Washington State Ferries will be replacing the slip three transfer span, which allows vehicles to enter and leave the ferry.

