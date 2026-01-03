Authorities looking for missing indigenous man in Vancouver, WA

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a missing person alert for 47-year-old Nicholas Vermurlen out of Vancouver, Washington.

He was last seen on October 22nd and is known to frequent the Vancouver, WA and Portland, OR areas.

He is listed at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds with gray hair, hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt.

WSP asks if you see him to call 911.

Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA)- Vermurlen - Vancouver, WA pic.twitter.com/7NIFOoy1g4 — WSP Missing Person Alerts (@WSPMissingPers1) January 3, 2026

