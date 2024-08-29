Auburn road closed after man dies in car crash

AUBURN, Wash. — On Wednesday, Auburn Police responded to the scene of a fatal crash where the driver was ejected.

According to Auburn Police, the man driving the car left the road and struck a line of trees on West Valley Highway South.

The vehicle was nearly split in half before coming to rest in a wooded area.

When police arrived, they declared the driver dead at the scene.

Police closed West Valley Highway South between West Main Street and Highway 18 for hours to complete their investigation.

Traffic in the area was forced to find alternate routes during this time.

Police did not indicate whether drugs or alcohol were involved or what led the driver to leave the road.

This story will be updated.









