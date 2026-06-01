Auburn Police Department fires officer accused of trying to inappropriately message minor

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department has fired one of its officers, who is accused of trying to send inappropriate messages to a teen or child.

"The decision was based on off-duty conduct that was investigated through the department’s internal investigation process," the department shared.

According to investigators, the messages were actually sent to deputies with the Pierce County Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The fake online profiles were set up to catch predators.

KIRO 7 spoke with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office on May 16, shortly after the officer was arrested.

“Let’s just say we are very fortunate that a child was not hurt,” Carly Cappetto said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the disturbing messages were sent on May 13. The officer was arrested two days later.

“We knew with the upcoming weekend we wanted to remove him, especially knowing that he had the ability to put a uniform on and carry a firearm,” Cappetto said.

“The allegations in this case are deeply troubling and do not reflect the values, professionalism, or integrity of the Auburn Police Department,” Auburn Police Chief Mark Caillier said in a statement on the day of the arrest. “Our duty as officers is to ensure the safety and well-being of the public, especially children. This officer has broken that trust, and this incident will be handled as promptly as possible, while still ensuring that due process is followed.”

The name of the officer has not yet been released.

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