Everett prostitution sting nets nine arrests in undercover operation targeting sex buyers

An undercover operation targeting prostitution led to multiple arrests in Everett last week.

Nine people were booked into the Snohomish County Jail Wednesday afternoon, according to The Everett Herald, on suspicion of patronizing a prostitute. The undercover operation was designed to target johns buying sex in a “known prostitution corridor of Everett.”

Each suspect arrested was booked on a single misdemeanor charge and was given an initial bond of $500.

The goal of the sting operation was to target the demand for human trafficking within Everett, the city’s police department spokesperson Natalie Given told The Everett Herald.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

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