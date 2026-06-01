Gray whale stranding numbers in WA increase to 23, total number along west coast grows to 51

Two more gray whales have been found dead along Washington’s coastlines, bringing the total up to 25 that have washed ashore in our state alone this year.

According to the Cascadia Research Collective, one was found near Kalaloch, along the coast of Olympic National Park. That’s about 18 miles south of where the 23rd whale was found, near Strawberry Point. The other whale was found on the coast of Ocean Park, near Long Beach.

Marine biologists say many of the dead whales appear to have died from starvation. They migrate every spring from warmer waters near the equator to feeding grounds in Alaska, but researchers say they’re likely running out of stored energy before they can finish the trip. Scientists are linking their malnutrition to shrinking food supplies in Alaska and the Arctic.

As of May 28, at least 51 whales have died along the West Coast already this year, according to an analysis of public data and media reports by the Center for Biological Diversity. That includes Washington’s 25, 8 found in Oregon, 8 more in British Columbia, and 36 along the California coast.

If you see any stranded animals on the shore, you can report them to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) at 866-767-6114.

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