Auburn man arrested in mother’s murder, told police demon ‘possessed him to kill’

AUBURN, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A 30-year-old Auburn man was arrested Tuesday for investigation of murder after authorities said he killed his mother at a condo in unincorporated King County.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

King County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday. A man reported returning to his condo on 34th Avenue South to find his roommate on the ground, wrapped in blankets.

Deputies arrived and found the victim unresponsive with clear signs of injuries to her face, according to the probable cause statement. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect was found just before 4 p.m. in a bedroom and was taken into custody.

Detectives interviewed the suspect at SeaTac City Hall.

Suspect confessed to killing, blamed demon possession in statement

According to the probable cause statement, the suspect told them he thought he killed his mother.

He told them they had gotten into an argument about school and money.

A 30-year-old Auburn man was arrested Tuesday for investigation of murder after authorities said he killed his mother at a condo in unincorporated King County.

The man described to police how he put his mother in a chokehold and stomped on her neck.

After it was over, he tried to “heal” her by putting pillows and blankets on top of her, the document stated.

The condo owner told police the suspect has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, and has a history of violence when not medicated. He reportedly stopped taking his prescribed medication five months ago, according to the condo owner’s statement to police.

The suspect was placed under arrest for investigation of murder.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office expects to have a charging decision by Friday.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group