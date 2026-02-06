Attempted carjacking leads to deadly shooting in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A person is dead after they were shot while trying to carjack someone in Federal Way.

It all started around 8:45 a.m. on 1st Avenue South.

Officers responded to a report of a person passed out behind the wheel of a car that was blocking the road.

Police later learned the car was stolen.

When officers tried to wake the person up, he took off running.

They say he tried to carjack someone who was driving by. During the incident, one officer fired their gun, hitting the person. The suspect did have a gun on them at the time.

The suspect was transported to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment, where he later died from his injuries.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

The Valley Independent Investigation Team (VIIT) will be conducting the investigation into the incident.

