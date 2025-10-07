Two assault suspects tracked by drone and K9 in Snohomish County

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says deputies arrested two suspects connected to an assault that left a man injured and bleeding on September 20.

An off-duty deputy was working a security detail at a Home Depot when he was approached by the injured man, according to the sheriff’s office.

SCSO says the man reported he was assaulted by two men, one of whom was armed with brass knuckles, and the other had a firearm.

With help from the Everett Police Department (EPD), authorities launched a drone as well as a K9 unit to track the men.

Both suspects were arrested in a wooded area after they tried to run from police, SCSO says.

