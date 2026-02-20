Arsonist causes $60,000 damage to South Lake Union apartment building

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

An arsonist caused an estimated $60,000 in damage at a South Lake Union apartment building Wednesday night, Seattle Police said.

Police have identified a suspect but have not made an arrest.

The fire broke out in a hallway on the fifth floor of a six‑story building near 8th Avenue N. and Thomas Street. Some residents stayed inside their units while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Seattle police said the blaze was intentionally set with a lighter and gasoline. No injuries were reported.

230 block of 8th Ave N UPDATE: The fire was determined to be intentionally set. @SeattlePD is investigating. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 19, 2026

