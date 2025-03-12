Arraignment for WSP trooper accused of DUI, vehicular homicide canceled after no charges filed

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

One day before a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper — who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) and striking and killing a motorcyclist — was supposed to face charges in Benton County Superior Court, her arraignment was canceled, and prosecutors say she still has not been charged with any crimes.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” Spokane County Chief Criminal Deputy Preston McCollam explained in a statement to KIRO Newsradio and MyNorthwest. “A charging decision will be made when the investigation is complete and a thorough review has been conducted. There will be no interviews or public discussion beyond this statement.”

McCollam also said Spokane County prosecutor Larry Haskell had been appointed as a Special Deputy Prosecutor on the matter.

Background of investigation into WSP trooper

On March 1, investigators said WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen, a 14-year veteran, was off-duty and driving her personal car when an accident happened along State Route 240 and Village Parkway in Richland. Investigators said Clasen turned in front of a motorcycle and 20-year-old Jhoser Sanchez, who was operating that motorcycle, died at the scene.

Benton County prosecutors said Clasen was arrested and held for 72 hours on probable cause for committing a crime and was released from jail without bail on March 3. That same day, Benton County Prosecutor Eric Eisinger recused his office from the case because the trooper worked out of a local office. Since then, the Spokane Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has taken over the case.

The delay in a decision to file charges and cancellation of Clasen’s arraignment is raising more questions considering the higher profile of the case because it involves a state trooper accused of DUI.

Attorney calls delay in charges ‘unusual’

Attorney Anne Bremner called the delay in charges “rather unusual.”

She said it’s a possibility prosecutors are waiting for Clasen’s blood test results and that prosecutors “may have concerns about proof beyond a reasonable doubt of the elements of negligent homicide. One of which is proximate cause.”

Over her career, Bremner has represented police officers in high-profile criminal cases, including former Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer, who was acquitted of two misdemeanor charges stemming from his off-duty encounter with a newspaper carrier in 2021.

She said she found in that case and other related cases, officers were held to a higher standard when charged, and added, “I would hope they would treat everyone the same, law enforcement or not.”

At the time of her arrest, Benton County prosecutor Eric Eisinger told reporters Clasen refused to perform standardized field sobriety tests, and added, “Clasen then also refused to perform the voluntary portable breath test. She had an odor of intoxicants that were coming from her person.”

It is unclear if the Special Deputy Prosecutor will file charges at a later date or decide not to file charges at all. In the meantime, Clasen remains on administrative leave from WSP and is free on conditions, including travel limitations and having an alcohol monitoring device.

