Around the Sound: Washington State Fair is back!

It’s a Washington tradition that’s been around for over 100 years, The State Fair is back and it kicks off Friday!

“People who have never been here before, you can walk through the gates and feel all your senses... taste, sound, smell. There’s something for everybody from concerts to rides to animals to obviously really good fair food,” WA State Fair Public Relations Manager Stacy Van Horne said.

While The State Fair has been around for almost 125 years, the fair scone has been a part of it for 100 years. With over one million sold each year, you could call it a crowd favorite.

“They sound very simple, but they’re so tasty. It’s a little scone. It has honey and butter, and it’s stuffed with raspberry jam. You buy a bag or a baker’s dozen,” Van Horne said.

The fair keeps traditions alive but also brings something new each year. This year, if you’re a cheese lover, you’re in luck!

“This year we have something new called the big cheese, so everything cheesy you can imagine from cheese curds, normal savory things but also cheddar cheese soft serve ice cream… I don’t know if I’ll be trying that but it’s certain to get people talking,” Van Horne said.

When you walk through the gates, you can expect everything from strolling entertainers, stages with comedy shows, magic shows, music, animals, and more.

“You can come in and there’s truly something for everyone. Our staff works really hard year-round to keep tradition and also work in new things. So something for the 2-year-old and something for the 92-year-old,” Van Horne said.

Head down to the fair this opening weekend. Kids up to 18 years old get in for free! Also, don’t forget about their concert lineup. This year they have big names like Chicago, Dan + Shay, Zac Brown Band, and more!

More information at thefair.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group