Around the Sound: Visiting the historic town of Wilkeson

Tucked away at the base of Mount Rainier is the small and very historic town of Wilkeson.

Officially incorporated in 1909, Wilkeson, a once bustling mining town that shipped timber and sandstone across the state, holds a rich historical significance. With a population of over 500, the town has witnessed the ebb and flow of life over the decades.

In 2020, two Washington natives, Belinda Kelly and Venise Cunningham, decided to turn their shared passion and skills into a community-driven venture. Deeply rooted in the town of Wilkeson, they transformed their dream into a reality, creating a space that not only serves the community but also reflects its spirit.

You may have heard of the “Simple Goodness Sisters” syrups. Belinda, an accomplished mixologist with an eye for crafting unique, fresh, and upscale drinks, joined forces with Venise, a highly skilled farmer with a love for rural farming. Together, they created their “cocktail farm” to source ingredients for their small-batch specialty drink syrups. After finding great success with their venture, they decided to run with another dream, bringing the syrups with them.

The Simple Goodness Soda Shop is more than just a place to eat and drink. It’s a versatile establishment that hosts various community events, from live music to open mic nights and offers a platform for learning through classes. And, of course, it’s a place to enjoy their handcrafted items, signature cocktails, elevated mocktails, and ice cream!

“...We did a lot of classes and were very excited about teaching people how to do things on their own,” said co-owner Belinda Kelly.

Crafting, cooking, canning, soap making, and cocktail classes are just some of the events the sisters offer at Simple Goodness Soda Shop.

They also host weekly gatherings for parents and their small kids, “playdates are a chance for parents and kids to come in and play together, meet other parents maybe, and those are focused to toddlers and under elementary school-aged kids,” adds Belinda Kelly

Unlike other “family-friendly” establishments, the sisters, who are mothers with strong family ties, say that creating inviting family spaces is paramount. From the kid’s play area to open seating to the outdoor lounge space, they were adamant about including and making “all the things you need as a parent when you go out. We wanted a place that felt like that but also felt cozy and homey,” said Venise Cunningham.

With a summer schedule packed with events for anyone of any age, the sisters are excited to bring more local and new faces to their small town.

