Around The Sound: Tacoma’s real life ‘Chutes and Ladders’

TACOMA, Wash. — A hidden gem in Tacoma has resurfaced on social media, striking an uncanny resemblance to a classic board game.

“Chutes and Ladder Park” is the official name for an unconventional feature connected to the Wilson Way Bridge adjacent to the Point Defiance Ferry Terminal.

What makes this connection so special and unique is its ability to connect pedestrians directly from Point Defiance Park to the Ruston waterfront.

This real-life game of chutes and ladders was designed for children and adults who are kids at heart in the community.

“This bridge and these slides were put in together here as a great way to come down from the Point Defiance area and make your way down to the waterfront here,” said Parks Tacoma Park Guide Jake Brooks.

With six flights of stairs and six slides to choose from, how you get to the bottom is completely up to you. But if the slides aren’t your style or you’re looking to make a day out of your visit to this one-of-a-kind local attraction, there are plenty of other places and programs to check out!

Brooks told KIRO 7 News that Park Guides offers “a lot of free programming for people to come here and come out.”

From guided hikes, nature walks, or bird-watching treks within Point Defiance, to low-tide beach exploring in the summer, there is plenty of opportunity to explore.

Back in November, KIRO 7 tagged along for one of Parks Tacoma’s free programs “Toddlers on the Trail”—a free program for toddlers and their guardians to get outside year-round and learn about the local environment.

Unofficially, Point Defiance Park and Dune Park Peninsula, in Ruston, have become a popular place to catch a glimpse of some orcas.

“I’ve had the pleasure of seeing I think six different times in the last few months here,” Brooks told KIRO 7. Our news crew missed an Owen Beach sighting by minutes on the day of this interview.

