Around The Sound: Tacoma’s hiking club for toddlers

TACOMA, Wash. — A year-round hiking club in Pierce County – for toddlers. Metro Parks Tacoma has a new program for parents and children under the age of four at Point Defiance Park. It’s called ‘Tots on the Trail.’

The program was created by a mother and Metro Parks guide named Jennifer Trahan.

“I really like working with kids because you can still see that love of exploring, that love of like looking into things and paying attention to the little details,” Trahan told KIRO 7 News.

As a mom, Trahan knows all too well that kids love to put everything in their mouths. She says the program helps parents learn to identify which plants are safe for little ones to touch.

“When I was just a new mom, I didn’t know any of the plants and so I spent the last decade just learning as much as I could,” Trahan said.

Each season will provide something new for the kids to observe and the parents to learn about.

“Just seeing how excited they get to just boop a mushroom that’s like the best,” Trahan said.

Trahan told KIRO 7 that the program also fosters a sense of community, helping new parents connect during seasons that tend to feel more isolating.

“It’s a lot more than just coming out and hanging out with Mom,” she said. “It’s coming out here and being able to connect with other moms and finding that shoulder to cry on or talk to you or get encouragement or just additional resources.”

Tots on the Trail is offered every Friday at 10 a.m. for parents with children 18 months to 4 years of age.

Babies on the Trail is for children younger than 18 months. The group meets at 10 a.m. on Mondays.

Both groups meet at the Fort Nisqually Picnic Shelter each week. It’s free to join- no RSVP necessary. Children must be accompanied by an adult and older siblings are welcome to attend.

“I know that we need flexibility for moms because you know sometimes kids get sick,” Trahan said. “Sometimes kids are just not interested in leaving the house and you know I don’t want them to feel obligated to come out if they’ve already registered or signed up.”

For more information on Tots on the Trail, click here.

For more information on Babies on the Trail, click here.

