Around The Sound: Seattle restaurants unite for Bristol Bay Salmon Week

SEATTLE — More than 35 Seattle-area restaurants are uniting for Bristol Bay Salmon Week.

From November 17 to 23, they will offer exclusive dishes to celebrate sustainable wild Alaska sockeye salmon from Bristol Bay.

Located in southwest Alaska, Bristol Bay produces over half of the world’s wild sockeye salmon.

Here are the participating restaurants:

This is the fourth year of the event. It’s organized by the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA).

KIRO 7 spoke with Frances Bursch, a Bristol Bay Sockeye Salmon fisherman based in Seattle. She’s also the Program Manager with BBRSDA. She said the event unites a community that supports a responsibly managed fishery and the small-boat fishing families in our area.

“As fishermen, we are really proud of our harvest. It’s a hard job and we handle every fish with care and it means so much to see our catch highlighted and elevated by these really renowned chefs and see what they come up with,” she said.

Many of the fishing families have deep roots in Seattle and Washington, playing a vital role in bringing wild salmon to local tables.

“Seattle chefs embrace this annual event, and serve Bristol Bay sockeye salmon year-round, because they care deeply about the fish and the story behind it,” said Lilani Dunn, Executive Director of BBRSDA. “Bristol Bay salmon is wild, responsibly harvested, and carefully handled by independent fishermen and fishing families to ensure the highest quality from boat to plate. That commitment is something these kitchens are proud to support, and something that diners can taste in every dish.

The 2025 season was another strong year, with an estimated 56.7 million sockeye caught—14 percent above forecast and one of the largest runs in two decades.

If you participate in Bristol Bay Salmon Week, you can share your experience using #BristolBaySalmonWeek and tag @BristolBaySockeyeSalmon on social media.

