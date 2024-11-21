Around The Sound: Seattle Christmas Market promises a second year of cheer

SEATTLE, Wash. — Starting this afternoon, you can step into the magic of the Seattle Christmas Market.

The event is returning for a second year, turning Seattle Center’s Fisher Pavilion and South Fountain Lawn into a quaint Christmas village.

The market opens this afternoon at 4 p.m. and will run through Christmas Eve. It will not be open on Thanksgiving.

It’s an outdoor event, so make sure you bundle up! Visitors will enter a European-inspired village filled with holiday music, local vendors, and festive food to snack on.

You can preview the vendors here.

From pictures with St. Nikolaus to Christmas karaoke, the market is hosting several special events throughout the holiday season. You can see the calendar here.

This year, the market will feature a unique edition—the only double-decker carousel in the Pacific Northwest. The magical merry-go-round is free to experience, but riders must be at least two years old and 46 inches tall to ride solo or 36 inches tall and accompanied by an adult. Visitors can also step inside Santa’s Snow Globe—igloo-like bubbles on the Winter Deck.

Single-entry tickets start at $19.99 and you’ll need to book a timeslot. Season passes and family passes are also available. Ticket options can be viewed here.

©2024 Cox Media Group