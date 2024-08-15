Around The Sound: New Sumner business, Bomb Charcuterie to open

SUMNER, Wash. — It’s been nearly two years since a fire destroyed a historic building on Main Street in Sumner and forced many businesses to close shop or relocate.

In the last few months, new businesses have started popping up around the small, but charming, downtown area and the latest business to open its doors this month is a trendy, fresh, and exciting new brick-and-mortar, Bomb Charcuterie.

After two years working in a small commercial kitchen, owner Alicia Hall decided it was time to make the jump to her new location at 919 Kincaid Ave, Sumner.

“We’re just really excited to meet our followers and get our faces into the community,” said Hall.

Charcuterie boards aren’t the only thing Hall is serving up at her South Sound shop. Crudite, grazing tables, and brunch boards are just a few of the items she’ll have available for pre-order and pick-up. But, with this new space, also comes new opportunities to expand even further.

Bomb Charcuterie will also dive into the sandwich game, with an emphasis on artificial meats and cheeses. Sandwiches small meat and cheese plates, or other provisions will also be available for purchase at her grab-n-go’ go area.

Bomb Charcuterie will officially open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 28th. But for people attending downtown Sumner’s “Sip n’ Stroll” event this Saturday, you’ll be able to catch a sneak peek and some wine at their spot from 4-8 p.m.

