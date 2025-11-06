Around The Sound: Ladies LOL Comedy Show

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — Ladies, if you love a laugh and are looking for an excuse to have a girls’ night out – this event is for you.

In this week’s Around The Sound, we are talking about Marysville’s annual ‘The Ladies LOL Comedy Show.’

There will be four comedians, heavy appetizers, and a dessert during intermission. Wine can be purchased separately.

The event is happening on November 15 at the Marysville Opera House.

There will be a 4 p.m. and a 7:30 p.m.

KIRO 7 spoke with Kristen Rasmussen, the Recreation Supervisor for the City of Marysville, who says the event has gained popularity in recent years – so they’ve added the second showtime.

“It’s just so fun to see women come together to go out. They can have an evening out and just have a fun girls’ night,” Rasmussen shared.

Tickets are $45 each, and it’s a 21-and-over event.

“I love that people laugh, they have a good time, and it can be an opportunity to do something that they normally don’t get to do close by.”

Doors will open an hour before the show.

Marysville Ladies LOL Comedy Show

The emcee is Jaci Terjeson. She’s an up-and-coming comedian from Seattle. SNL’s Tim Meadows handpicked her for his show, ‘Comedy Caucus’ and is one of his regular openers. She was also a top finalist in the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition.

There will be two openers.

The first is Genevieve Ferrari. They have performed internationally in Mexico, Germany and France, and at Treefort Music Festival, the Seattle International Comedy Competition, Bumbershoot, and most recently at Wet City Comedy Festival 2025.

The second opener is Cara Rosellini. She started her career in Los Angeles before moving to Seattle. She is a regular at Seattle’s Club Comedy and Laugh’s Comedy Club.

The show’s headliner is Mary Lou Gamba. She has been featured in HBO’s Women in Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot Music and Arts Festival, and was a finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Interested in attending? Click here to purchase your ticket.

