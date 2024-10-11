Around The Sound: The Hungry Housewives

BUCKLEY, Wash. — What started as a small meal-swapping group between a group of “PTA moms” in Buckley 20 years ago has evolved into an event-planning group well-known within the community.

“The Hungry Housewives” has hosted everything from community fashion shows and bunco nights to their highly anticipated annual craft and vendor show.

“It’s always been a very fun event,” said Alisa Garate, the founder of The Hungry Housewives.

Now in its tenth year, the “Ultimate Craft and Vendor Show” is back and bigger than ever, with over one hundred local businesses and locally made goods. According to Garate, there’s handmade jewelry, traditional Tupperware, custom tumbler cups, coffee mugs, clothes, and even handmade quilts and crocheted items.

“I love that kind of thing,” said Garate about the quilts and crocheted items.

This year’s “Ultimate Craft and Vendor Show” begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12th, at Glacier Middle School. Parking is free and plentiful, and for the first 40 shoppers, there will be free swag bags full of items from the show.

“They are coveted. They are awesome items!” said Garate.

But if you miss your chance to grab one of these coveted swag bags, don’t worry! There will also be a raffle full of “hot ticket items” up for grabs. Raffle tickets are five dollars each, and 100% of proceeds will go towards this year’s featured charity, “The Friends of the Buckley Library.”

We always like to feature a charity at our event every year,” said Garate.

Previous Craft and Vendor Shows have raised money for the local food bank and Buckley fire station, which needed bicycle helmets for their annual donations.

