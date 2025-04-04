Docs: Protection order denied hours before woman allegedly kidnapped 1 -year-old

SEATTLE — Just hours before a one and a half year old was kidnapped from daycare, an anti-harassment order against the suspect was denied in court.

According to court documents, on March 28, 47-year-old Quiana Marks left a court hearing for the anti-harassment order, which was denied, and drove straight to MARS Early Learning Academy on Rainier Ave.

When she got there, she told staff she was there to pick up an infant. That infant was the child of the woman who wanted the anti-harassment order.

Staff asked her to show ID and she said she left it in the car. She ended up pushing past staff, grabbed the child and left in a Dodge Challenger, court documents said.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the child and Marks.

Law enforcement tracked her phone to Federal Way where they found the Dodge with the child inside, unharmed. Two guns were found on the front seat, but Marks was not in the vehicle, according to court documents.

She was soon arrested.

Marks was identified as a former family friend of the victim, “who has become increasingly threatening towards her and the family,” court documents said.

She has been charged with second-degree kidnapping with a firearm enhancement and vulnerable victim designation.

Bail has been set at $500,000. If she posts bail, she will be ordered to stay away from the family and the daycare.

