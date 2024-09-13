Around the Sound: First of its kind postpartum hotel and retreat

KENMORE, Wash. — One in every seven women is believed to be affected by postpartum depression within the first year of childbirth here in the United States. Experts believe that 50% of cases remain undiagnosed due to the stigma associated with it.

However, this summer, a new postpartum retreat and hotel called Yuzi Care has popped up here in the Pacific Northwest, hoping to help, heal, support, and empower new mothers and other parents during the early stages of parenthood.

But what is a postpartum retreat, you may ask? At Yuzi Care, it’s described as everything you thought you needed and more to survive and thrive through the immediate changes that come with birthing a child or welcoming a little one into your life.

On their website, Yuzi Care offers some insight as to what their guests can expect during their stay at The Lodge at St. Edwards Park, saying in part:

“Everything you need is provided. Diapers. Bath gear. Even that wonder of all wonders (according to baby swaddling guru and master marketer Dr. Harvey Karp), a Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinets by Happiest Baby. Between naps and feedings, you step into newborn care and parenting classes, gentle fitness classes, and workshops led by licensed therapists, nutrition experts, and professionals in the area of processing birth trauma. Not to mention the daily footbath.”

CEO and Founder Stephiney Foley, who is also an Army veteran and mother of two, told KIRO 7 that while a postpartum retreat and hotel may sound like a novel concept, it isn’t. In fact, Foley said, “This exists in Europe and Asia. There are about 7,000 postnatal retreats in Asia, and 80 to 90% of women go to these retreats in Asia.”

As the first and only postpartum retreat and hotel in the Seattle area, Foley works tirelessly with her team to ensure that mothers and other new parents are equipped with the care and resources they need to thrive.

“We want this to be an elevated luxury experience for the family and the mom during a really hard and trying time,” said Foley.

A time that Stephiney Foley once remembers back at the beginning of her motherhood journey. Foley bravely told KIRO 7 about her own experience surviving postpartum depression.

That is why the CEO herself handpicks every program, professional, and person at Yuzi Care carefully.

Stephiney also shared with us that events are open to expecting or new mothers even if you are not a guest with Yuzi Care during your postpartum period. These events range from “Stroller Strides and Support” to “Sleep Solutions for the Early Days & Beyond” or “Yuzi Provider Happy Hour.” For a list of these events and more, click here.

