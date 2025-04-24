Around The Sound: Drink for a good cause at Bellingham’s April Brews Day

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — This weekend, you can spend some time in the sunshine and sip drinks for a good cause.

Bellingham’s annual April Brews Day is Saturday, April 26, at the Downtown Waterfront on the corner of Granary Avenue and Chestnut Street.

From 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy brews from over 50 Pacific Northwest breweries and cideries, live music, local food, and more.

All proceeds for the event will go to the Max Higbee Center. It’s a grassroots organization founded by educators and families of people with developmental disabilities. It will fund their community-based recreation programs for all ages.

Max Higbee, a professor at Western Washington University, spearheaded this movement. The center became a non-profit in 1984 and was renamed in his honor.

General admission is $65 online, and VIP will cost you $90 – but will get you into the event an hour sooner. You can purchase tickets here. Tickets will also be available at the event, but will cost an additional $10.

A ticket gets you in the door with 8 drink tickets, pretzels, and a commemorative April Brews Day 2025 tasting cup.

April Brews Day started in 2001 when the Max Higbee Center needed funding, and it’s been a success ever since.

