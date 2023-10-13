Around the sound: Chateau Ste Michelle invites you to celebrate fall with Crush Harvest Festival

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — The leaves are changing colors, T-shirts are turning to long sleeves, and pumpkins are out.

It’s hard not to look for some type of fall-related weekend plan, that’s why Chateau Ste Michelle is welcoming hundreds of people to their grounds Saturday for the Crush Harvest Festival.

“So our harvest crush time is a really important time it’s when we’re making our wine it’s when we’re picking all our grapes and turning it into wine. It’s a very large and involved process so it’s quite eventful for our winery, we want to share that with our guests and family.” Guest services manager, Katie Briggs said.

If you’re wondering what to expect, picture corn husk wreath making, live music, food trucks, and you can’t forget the event highlight… grape stomping every 30 minutes starting at 11 a.m.!

“Teams of two people compete against other teams to see who can stomp the most juice out of the grapes and the team that wins gets a prize and bragging rights,” Briggs said.

The Crush Harvest Festival is a running tradition at Chateau Ste Michelle. The season is especially important to the winery and they want to share that with guests.

“We do love this season it’s so symbolic of what we do in terms of the harvest and crush season. For any winery it’s exciting and for us, we really want to celebrate that.” Briggs said.

The winery also has other fall events scheduled. Here’s a full list courtesy of Chateau Ste Michelle:

Friday Night Music Series: Join us on select Friday nights this Winter to enjoy live music performed by local Seattle-area musicians. We will have wine available by the glass and/or bottle, as well as our daily Chateau Kitchen food menu available for purchase.

Join us on select Friday nights this Winter to enjoy live music performed by local Seattle-area musicians. We will have wine available by the glass and/or bottle, as well as our daily Chateau Kitchen food menu available for purchase. Fall Harvest Chef’s Dinner | November 17 : Join us for a very special evening to celebrate the fall harvest and the changing seasons. Indulge in the comforts of fall with a family-style dinner prepared by our Executive Chef, Michael Jordan. Each course will be expertly matched with wines handpicked to pair perfectly with each selection. ($150/pp)

Join us for a very special evening to celebrate the fall harvest and the changing seasons. Indulge in the comforts of fall with a family-style dinner prepared by our Executive Chef, Michael Jordan. Each course will be expertly matched with wines handpicked to pair perfectly with each selection. ($150/pp) Brunch Box Experience | Weekends 11:30 am – 2 pm : Create your own fresh and fruity mimosas with a selection of 4 of our Domaine Ste. Michelle sparkling wines and 4 different juices. Enjoy your mimosas with an assortment of delectable brunch goodies prepared by our culinary team. ($60/pp)

Create your own fresh and fruity mimosas with a selection of 4 of our Domaine Ste. Michelle sparkling wines and 4 different juices. Enjoy your mimosas with an assortment of delectable brunch goodies prepared by our culinary team. ($60/pp) BLEND Experience: This unique, hands-on experience takes you through tasting five different wine varietals from our award-winning vineyards, learning about each as you go. We provide the tools for you to mix and refine your blend until you feel it’s just right. Finally, bottle your creation complete with your own custom label and your masterpiece will be ready to take home to share with friends and family! ($150/pp)

Tastings & Tours: Visit ste-michele.com for our current selection of tastings and tours, offered daily!

