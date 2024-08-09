Around the Sound: Cat and Rabbitt Cake Shop

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A popular Tacoma cake stand known for its massive cake slices moved from its iconic spot back in April, and today, Cat and Rabbitt Cake Shop has opened its doors at a bigger and better location - this time in downtown Puyallup.

KIRO 7′s Frankie Katafias caught up with the owners before the grand opening on August 8.

It’s been about three months since Cat and Rabbitt Cake Shop has served its famous 6-layer cake slices, a months-long hiatus co-owner Julia Brown is happy to be done with, “I’m really looking forward to getting my hands dirty because we’ve been closed for a couple of months now and I really miss being in the kitchen.”

During this closure, owners Julia and Terryn have been hard at work re-vamping their downtown Puyallup location and recipe testing to ensure that this new space has all of the bells and whistles the last spot had, and more.

“I hope that they feel the love that we put into our product because one of the biggest things our customers in Tacoma said was they were so happy with how kind we were and every time they came they felt so welcomed so I hope we can portray that here as well,” said co-owner Terryn Moser.

If you haven’t had a slice of cake from this shop, every month they rotate their cake flavors, and this month they’re opening with some Cat and Rabbitt classics and fan favorites, such as carrot, raspberry, vanilla custard, strawberry birthday, marionberry goat cheese, lemon blueberry, chocolate salted caramel, and one of their staple flavors - chocolate cream cheese.

Cat and Rabbitt Cake Shop is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., they’ll have their cakes ready to slice and serve, a coffee bar, gluten-free treats made by a local baker, and so much more.

