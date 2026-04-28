Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office seeing uptick in convincing warrant, jury duty scams

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office continues to get multiple reports of scams targeting community members, specifically, warrant or jury duty scams.

Scammers are calling people while falsely claiming to work for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, often using real staff names.

Deputies say they pressure people to pay in order to “lift” a warrant or resolve missed jury duty. The scammers will demand payment through wire transfers, prepaid gift cards, BitCoin, or Coinstar machines, deputies said.

“These calls are meant to intimidate you, often with threats of arrest or urgent legal action but they are false,” the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. “No law enforcement, court, or government agency will ever call to demand payment or arrange to collect money in person.”

You can report suspected scams by calling 425-407-3999.

You can see more examples of the fraudulent “warrant” documents here.

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