Around The Sound: Camp Kilworth in Federal Way reopens for summertime fun

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A historic site in Federal Way is welcoming children back for day camps this summer.

Camp Kilworth officially reopened on Wednesday following years of collaboration and restoration.

“We did this during the pandemic,” Seattle YMCA CEO Loria Yeadon told KIRO 7 News. “It was a time when there were no general reserves, no money sitting around to do this. It was basically sheer will and the support of the community, who saw the vision, who stepped in to make this project work.”

Starting in July, Camp Kilworth will offer a series of day camps for children entering grades 1-6.

It’s all of the fun – without the overnight – which can sometimes be stressful for children who are a little more on the shy side.

At Camp Kilworth, campers can explore restored trails, a refurbished archery range, a historic amphitheater, and more. YMCA staff will lead small-group activities that spark curiosity and a love of learning.

“The infinite benefit of the great outdoors for young people is understated,” Yeadon told KIRO 7 News. “Especially in this moment when mental health and physical health are so critically important. Getting our young people outdoors, connected with nature, is so, so, so important.”

YMCA’s day camp offers the fun and freedom of being outdoors while learning new skills and making friends. Each week, Camp Kilworth will offer new adventures based on the focus area of the week. And, of course, traditional favorites like archery, arts & crafts, swimming, camp songs, field trips, and more.

“All of our programs are focused on social-emotional learning. We’re teaching young people confidence, building their social skills, helping them find that sense of belonging,” Yeadon told KIRO 7 News.

Another emphasis is retention. Yeadon said summer learning loss is a big issue for children.

“Kids get out of school and summer happens and suddenly they’ve gone backwards,” she said. “We try to infuse our programming with things to ensure that learning loss does not happen.”

If Federal Way is too far for you, the YMCA offers its day camps at several other locations.

To find the nearest YMCA or sign your child up for YMCA Day Camp, click here.

History of Camp Kilworth

Camp Kilworth was founded in 1934. The property was purchased by William Kilworth, a Tacoma philanthropist. He donated it to the Boy Scouts of America. It operated as a camp for years and closed in 2016 because of declining enrollment.

In 2020, community-based Kilworth Environmental Education Preserve (KEEP) was formed to raise money to preserve the historic buildings and property.

In 2022, KEEP began talking with the nonprofit Forterra, an organization dedicated to protecting critical ecological assets, forests, farmlands, parks, and trails. Forterra decided to purchase and preserve the site.

The following year, the YMCA of Greater Seattle signed a long-term lease to provide youth camps, environmental education, and community open space on the restored site.

©2025 Cox Media Group