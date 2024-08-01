Armed suspects arrested in South Seattle with stolen vehicle, firearms

Seattle Police arrested three armed suspects, recovered a stolen vehicle, and seized two stolen firearms in South Seattle last Friday, according to police.

On July 26 at 2:08 p.m., a patrol officer noticed several men transferring suspected stolen property from a stolen vehicle in the 2800 block of Rainier Avenue South.

Police followed the suspects to a nearby business, where they were taken into custody.

Two of the suspects were found carrying handguns during the arrest.

The first suspect, 30, faces charges of taking a motor vehicle without permission, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, and trafficking in stolen property.

The second suspect, 35, was also arrested for taking a motor vehicle without permission, along with felony warrants for possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Additional charges for making or possessing burglary tools and motor vehicle theft tools were also requested.

The third suspect, 29, is charged with trafficking in stolen property, theft of a motor vehicle, and possessing a stolen firearm.

Additional charges were requested for making or possessing motor vehicle theft tools.

Police recovered two stolen firearms, fentanyl pills, shaved vehicle keys, drug paraphernalia, burglary tools, and the stolen vehicle.

Numerous items suspected to be stolen property were also seized.

All three suspects were booked into King County Jail.

