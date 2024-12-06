Seattle woman carjacked at gunpoint, suspects escape on foot after crashing car in Burien

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a 35-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint by multiple suspects in North Seattle this morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to a carjacking in the University District, near University Village and Ravenna Park. Police found one woman, who was very upset and crying, but uninjured. She told police her black Subaru Forrester was stolen at gunpoint, adding, “One suspect had a gun to the woman’s chest, and another had a gun to her side.”

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers found the Subaru and initiated a vehicle pursuit primarily southbound through the city. The suspects eluded officers before crashing the stolen car in Burien, near Hazel Valley Elementary School.

All four suspects ran from the car, and despite assistance from K9 officers and King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One, they weren’t found.

Police are processing the Subaru for any fingerprints or evidence.

Anyone with information can call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.





©2024 Cox Media Group