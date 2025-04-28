Stolen vehicle, jaws of life recovered after ATM theft investigation in West Seattle

Seattle police say an early morning ATM burglary in West Seattle on Saturday led investigators to a storage facility in Bonney Lake, where two people were detained and a stolen vehicle was recovered.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded around 4:59 a.m. to reports of a burglary at an ATM in the 6500 block of California Avenue Southwest.

As the investigation developed, officers traced leads to a storage business in Bonney Lake.

When authorities arrived at the storage site, they detained two individuals for questioning. However, a third person—identified as a suspect—fled the area in a vehicle.

The two people detained were later interviewed and released, according to police.

Seattle police’s General Investigations Unit (GIU) was contacted and responded to the scene. A judge later approved a search warrant for a storage locker connected to the identified suspect.

During the search, officers recovered multiple pieces of evidence, including two sets of the “jaws of life” hydraulic rescue tools.

Investigators also found the stolen vehicle believed to have been used during the ATM burglary. The vehicle was towed to the SPD Vehicle Processing Room, where it will be examined for fingerprints and other forensic evidence after an additional search warrant application.

Seattle Police Criminal Intelligence Unit was consulted regarding several pieces of recovered electronic evidence tied to the case.

The investigation remains ongoing.

