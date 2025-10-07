Armed man arrested for smoking fentanyl outside QFC in Capitol Hill, police say

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) a 27-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning after he was allegedly seen smoking fentanyl out of a pipe in front of a QFC grocery store in Capitol Hill.

Just after midnight, the man was arrested without incident, but officers found a loaded gun, and he reported that he “found it,” according to SPD.

After interviewing him, officers learned he was recently released from prison for multiple felonies, including unlawful possession of firearms and car theft, among other charges.

The man was booked into the King County Jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group