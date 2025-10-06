Armed duo robs 7-Eleven in Seattle with dog; 1 arrested, 1 at large

SEATTLE — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

An armed 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven with his dog and another female suspect in Seattle.

At approximately 1:10 a.m., Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a robbery in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue, SPD announced.

The suspects entered the 7-Eleven and allegedly stole beer and ice cream. As the suspects were leaving, the woman hit an employee with a dog leash several times after the employee tried to stop them and recover the stolen items.

Suspects flee and return to the Seattle 7-Eleven to assault employee

The suspects briefly left the store before returning later. The female suspect chased the employee around with the dog leash and damaged parts of the 7-Eleven.

Before SPD officers could arrive at the scene, the suspects fled the area with a large white dog running alongside them. Using community space cameras in conjunction with the Real Time Crime Center (RTCC), an analyst was able to locate the suspects nearby.

The analyst took pictures of the suspects through RTCC cameras, provided them to SPD officers, and reported the suspects’ direction of travel.

Officers later found the suspects in the 600 block of S. King Street. While the male suspect was being detained, the female suspect fled from officers and got away. Officers arrested the male suspect after a “brief scuffle,” recovering a firearm and a can of beer, according to the police report.

RTCC analysts kept watch of the SPD officers during the arrest until backup assistance could arrive on scene.

Officers booked the male suspect into the King County Jail for robbery, unlawful carry of a pistol, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

SPD did not provide any additional information on the female suspect.

©2025 Cox Media Group