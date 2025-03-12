Arlington police monitor ‘organized crime rings’ scamming community members and businesses

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Arlington police are monitoring organized crime rings that are reportedly involved in a series of thefts and scams around the area.

Officers with the Arlington Police Department say they “continue to receive reports of organized crime rings operating in the Arlington area, particularly around Safeway, Walmart, the Pilot Travel Center, and Off-ramps along the north I-5 corridor.”

According to police, the crime rings consist mainly of people from Southeastern Europe, who have been known to disguise their identities, often presenting as tourists from various regions, including the Middle East, India, or Spanish-speaking countries.

They reportedly use a variety of tactics to scam and steal, including distracting staff while others shoplift or posing as stranded motorists to sell fake gold for quick cash.

Arlington police say these scammers have been known to use women and children in their operations as props for distraction, and sympathy, and to avoid physical arrest. For example, women will hold signs indicating they are mothers with multiple hungry children or signs that indicate they have a child in desperate need of a life-saving medical procedure.

Police say they tend to target locations they have previously victimized or new targets with different members, and that they pose a serious threat to both residents and businesses.

Arlington PD urges everyone to stay alert and report any suspicious activities immediately, “Your cooperation is crucial in helping us address this public safety issue.”









