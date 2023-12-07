Argument near Green Lake escalates to machete attack

SEATTLE — An argument between two men near Green Lake escalated into a machete attack.

Seattle Police officers were dispatched to the 6800 block of East Green Lake Way North at around 2 a.m. Thursday, where they spoke with a 29-year-old man who had a head injury from being struck with a machete.

It was reported to officers that before the attack, the suspect and the victim had been arguing.

Police said they found the suspect, a 45-year-old man, and arrested him for suspicion of assault.

In addition, police requested a charge for possession of narcotics.

The victim’s injury was not life-threatening, and the man was treated by Seattle Fire Department medics at the scene.

