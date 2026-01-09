Are you ready? Revive I-5 project returns this weekend

SEATTLE — If you’re going somewhere this weekend, you’ll want to allow yourself some extra time to get around.

The Revive I-5 project is making a return to improve Seattle’s main highway. I-5 was built in the 1960s and requires major preservation and repair work.

I-5 will close between I-90 and Northeast 45th Street for renovations this weekend, starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and lasting until Monday at 5 a.m. Some ramps will close as early as 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recommends drivers use SR 99 and I-405 during this closure.

This weekend is just the beginning. Starting on Monday, January 12, the two left lanes of the northbound Ship Canal Bridge will be closed 24/7, and this is going to last until June 5.

The express lanes will be open northbound during this time. All drivers may use the express lanes. Those traveling in the opposite direction of the work may also experience delays because the express lanes will not reverse.

Further updates will be provided as the work progresses, including impacts on local traffic and any additional closures that may occur.

©2026 Cox Media Group