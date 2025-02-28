Are all these earthquakes the percursor to “the big one?”

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A series of minor earthquakes have been shaking the Pacific Northwest, with the latest tremors felt in Auburn, Bremerton, and Fall City. The quakes, including one nearly reaching a magnitude of 3.0, have prompted residents to question their significance.

Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, joined “Seattle’s Morning News” with Charlie Harger Friday.

“We often experience magnitudes of 3 to 3.5, which are enough to get people’s attention but not cause damage,” Tobin emphasized. “I do not see them as showing me any sign that they’re leading up to something bigger.”

Earthquake fault lines crisscross the region

Tobin noted numerous fault lines, including the Seattle Fault, the Southern Whidbey Island Fault and the Tacoma Fault, crisscross the region.

“Our region is crisscrossed by many of these fault lines that sit below our feet,” he explained.

However, the small size and depth of these recent quakes make linking them to specific faults challenging.

“It’s hard for us to tie ones this small to any specific fault,” Tobin added.

The Pacific Northwest’s earthquake early warning system, ShakeAlert, successfully detected these events. “The system is working as designed,” Tobin said. Although the system did not issue widespread alerts due to the minor quakes, it demonstrated its capability to provide warnings for more significant events. Residents are encouraged to download the MyShake app for additional information and alerts.

Ways to be prepared

Tobin reminded the public of the importance of earthquake preparedness, citing the 24th anniversary of the Nisqually earthquake, which caused significant damage in 2001.

“We must be ready for larger earthquakes, even though they come without warning,” he said.

Tobin said people can also download an app called MyShake, which warns about smaller earthquakes.

For more information on earthquake preparedness and early warning systems, visit the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network’s website.









