Apple Cup rivalry shifts to hunger fight as WSU, UW launch food pantry challenge

Fans of Washington State University and the University of Washington have another chance to turn school pride into support for students in need, WSU announced this week.

The second annual Apple Cup Food Pantry Challenge is underway, with donations open until midnight Saturday, Sept. 20.

The competition, which pits the rival schools against each other in fundraising for their student food pantries, raised nearly $20,000 in its inaugural year.

WSU collected more than $17,000 of that total from 76 donations.

“Coug were pretty fired up about last year’s challenge,” said Ben Calabretta, director of WSU’s Center for Civic Engagement. “A lot of people remember how well WSU did in the competition, and with all our campuses getting involved this year, we expect a lot more people will get involved.”

The challenge comes at a time when food insecurity is widespread among students nationwide.

Research shows more than 40% of college students experience difficulty accessing food, and pantries at WSU are struggling to keep up with that demand.

In the 2024–25 academic year, WSU food pantries served more than 58,000 student visits.

The Pullman campus alone distributed about 25,000 pounds of food each month.

But with limited resources, most WSU campuses have restrictions on weekly visits, the number of items a student can take, or the value of grocery vouchers available.

“Food is very expensive, and we can’t rely solely on food donations to meet the needs of our students,” Calabretta said. “That is why the Apple Cup Food Pantry Challenge is important; it will make a big difference for students facing food insecurity across the WSU system.”

This year’s challenge is expanding to all six WSU campuses.

Donations collected will be distributed based on student population at each location.

“At WSU Vancouver, we know firsthand the impact our pantry has on student success,” said development director Grant Yenney. “Coming together as one WSU community to support that mission is incredibly meaningful.”

WSU’s Global Campus does not operate a physical pantry but provides grocery vouchers through its Food Voucher Program.

That program assists an average of 300 students each semester.

“This challenge is about more than raising funds, it’s about showing our online students that their needs are seen and supported,” said Andria Donnenwerth, Global Campus director of student involvement. “Every donation helps us put groceries on the table and hope in their hearts.”

The Apple Cup Food Pantry Challenge was started in 2024 by Androu Luzader, a 2025 WSU graduate and member of the Cougar Food Pantry advisory board.

The initiative is meant to channel the rivalry between the Cougars and Huskies into an effort to fight hunger among students.

“While we encourage folks to embody the competitive spirit that surrounds the Apple Cup,” Calabretta said, “it is important to remember that no matter which school wins this challenge, it is the students who utilize the food pantries on both campuses that are the true winners.”

