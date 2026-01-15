AP: One person shot in the leg by federal agent in Minneapolis after shovel assault during arrest

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis has posted on X.com that it is “aware of reports of a shooting involving federal law enforcement” in North Minneapolis.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the federal officer was attacked with a shovel during an arrest on Wednesday.

It’s unclear if anyone else was shot.

Both the alleged attacker and the agent are in the hospital with unknown injuries, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the shooting occurred while federal agents were trying to make an arrest, and one agent was allegedly hit with a shovel.

This shooting comes a week to the day after Renee Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. The 37-year-old mother of three was shot in her vehicle while driving away by agent Jonathan Ross, causing mass protests across the country.

Today’s shooting happened about 4.5 miles from where Good was shot, according to the AP.

As of 6 p.m. PT, the Department of Homeland Security described, in part, what happened:

“In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot. The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer.

While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle.

As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life.

The initial subject was hit in the leg. All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside."

This is a developing story.

