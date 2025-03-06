Another cat food is being recalled for bird flu risk

EL CAJON, Calif. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) says another pet food company is recalling some products over bird flu risks.

Savage Cat Food, a California-based company, is asking pet owners to throw away any ‘Small Chicken Boxes’ or ‘Large Chicken Boxes’ with lot number 11152026. The WSDA says they were sold in multiple states, including Washington, California, Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. The products were also sold online.

Savage Cat Food says one cat in Colorado contracted the bird flu and has since recovered. The company tested three lots of the food, and two others came back negative.

“Savage Pet has always been dedicated to the health of its feline consumers. All of our poultry ingredients are USDA inspected and passed. Our suppliers follow the National Poultry Improvement Plan and work under daily USDA inspection. Savage Pet has adhered to Good Manufacturing Practices and sanitation standard operating procedures for almost 10 years,” the company said in an online note to its customers.

Last month, Wild Coast Raw recalled two lots of food after several cats fell ill in Washington and Oregon.

Two cats from Washington who ate the food tested positive for bird flu. One had to be humanely euthanized because of the severity of the illness.

Pet owners who feed their animals West Coast Raw are urged to check what products they have. Anyone with Lots #22660 and #22664 with a ‘Best By Date’ of 12/2025 should throw it away immediately.

If your pet ate the food and develops a fever, becomes lethargic, has a low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, discharge from the eyes and nose, difficulty breathing, and neurological signs like tremors, seizure, incoordination, or blindness—take them to the vet immediately.

WSDA said no human infections have been reported, but people can become infected if the virus enters through the eyes, nose, or mouth.





