Announced Everett Herald layoffs will cut newsroom staff in half according to union

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Announced Everett Herald layoffs will cut newsroom staff in half according to union Newspaper headlines from the Seattle Times and the Everett Herald bearing the news of Boeing Co.'s winning a $35 billion Air Force contract for a new aerial tanker fleet that will be based on the 767 airplane are shown in boxes outside Boeing's 767 assembly plant, Friday, Feb. 25, 2011, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

EVERETT, Wash. — On Wednesday Carpenter Media Group announced the layoffs of 12 newsroom staff at The Everett Herald according to the Everett NewsGuild, whose members are represented by the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild.

“The layoffs halved the newsroom, formerly of four editors, one page designer, one web producer, 13 reporters and three photographers,” Everett NewsGuild said in a news release.

The layoffs are effective July 1.

Everett NewsGuild says the layoffs include the editor-in-chief, managing editor, page designer, web producer, six reporters and two photographers. 10 of those are union employees.

“Our hearts are broken, not just for ourselves and our colleagues but for Snohomish County,” said laid off employee Sophia Gates, a NewsGuild member on the bargaining committee who has been a reporter at the Herald since March 2023.

KIRO 7 has seen several Herald staff posting on X today after receiving their layoff notices.

One staff member posted this on Tuesday before the layoffs were announced.

This was his post today.


