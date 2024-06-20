Announced Everett Herald layoffs will cut newsroom staff in half according to union

EVERETT, Wash. — On Wednesday Carpenter Media Group announced the layoffs of 12 newsroom staff at The Everett Herald according to the Everett NewsGuild, whose members are represented by the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild.

“The layoffs halved the newsroom, formerly of four editors, one page designer, one web producer, 13 reporters and three photographers,” Everett NewsGuild said in a news release.

The layoffs are effective July 1.

🧵(1/5) Today, Carpenter Media Group announced layoffs affecting more than half of newsroom staff @EverettHerald, effective July 1.



This will undoubtedly harm and weaken our newsroom.



Rest assured, we will fight for each and every one of our affected colleagues. — Everett NewsGuild (@EverettGuild) June 19, 2024

Everett NewsGuild says the layoffs include the editor-in-chief, managing editor, page designer, web producer, six reporters and two photographers. 10 of those are union employees.

“Our hearts are broken, not just for ourselves and our colleagues but for Snohomish County,” said laid off employee Sophia Gates, a NewsGuild member on the bargaining committee who has been a reporter at the Herald since March 2023.

KIRO 7 has seen several Herald staff posting on X today after receiving their layoff notices.

I was just laid off at the @EverettHerald. I feel a lot of things right now. I'm so thankful for my editors and coworkers for helping me grow over these past 11 months. I feel for my coworkers who are staying and will have to do the work of 6 cut reporters. — Jenelle Baumbach (@jenelleclar) June 19, 2024

One staff member posted this on Tuesday before the layoffs were announced.

Best newsroom west of the Snohomish. Or anywhere. @EverettHerald pic.twitter.com/YaOqIZMUcg — Caleb Hutton (@snocaleb) June 19, 2024

This was his post today.

The saddest personal news:



I'm being laid off from the @EverettHerald.



Impossible to express how much of a joy it has been to work with everyone here. Other staff will get notice today. I don't know who or even how many, but we'll have a cathartic story about it in the paper. — Caleb Hutton (@snocaleb) June 19, 2024





