How to claim your share of Apple’s Siri settlement

Apple is paying out $95 million to settle a class action lawsuit involving Siri—and you could get some of the cash.

The lawsuit claimed that the tech company’s voice assistant listened in on private conversations and then shared the data with third parties.

Apple denies any wrongdoing, but agreed to a settlement in January.

How do I file a claim?

If you think you’re eligible for part of the payout, you must submit your claim before July 2, 2025.

You can submit yours by clicking here and selecting ‘New Claim’ at the bottom.

The site will ask you for your name, address, the email address associated with your Apple ID, and either proof of purchase or the serial number and model name of each device you’re claiming.

If you fit the criteria to claim for the Siri eavesdropping payout, you can claim $20 for each of the devices you use— up to five.

The final approval hearing will take place on August 1, when the court will decide if the claim is “fair, reasonable, and adequate.”

