Anheuser-Busch accused of retaliation for Seattle plant closure amid worker contract negotiations

GEORGETOWN, Wash. — Elysian Brewing, owned by Anheuser-Busch, announced the closure of its Georgetown production facility Friday after workers say they negotiated for more than a year, calling the sudden shutdown retaliatory.

According to a press release from Teamsters Local Union 117 located in Tukwila, workers say they believe the closure is in retaliation to their union involvement and demand for the first contract. Elysian notified its workers on Thursday about the closure.

A group of 30 workers at the facility voted to join Teamsters Local 117 in August 2023 and started negotiating with the company to get pay and benefits close to other Anheuser-Busch employees elsewhere in the country.

Workers say the company never told them that it would shut down the facility and it was not a part of negotiations.

When a deal dragged on, the union called out Anheuser-Busch on Sept. 28, and workers rallied outside the company’s facility in Georgetown. Then, on Oct. 12, the group voted to strike.

“We believe Anheuser-Busch is retaliating against Elysian employees for their union involvement,” said Paul Dascher, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 117. “It’s unfortunate that this company would rather shut down an iconic brewery with deep roots in the Seattle community than allow its workers to have a voice and earn a fair wage. The fact that they are harming these workers over the holidays is disgraceful.”

“We were completely blindsided by this,” said Shannon Mullins, a Quality Lead at Elysian and member of the union bargaining committee. “We are out of a job because once again the company chose profits over the lives and careers of its workers.”





