Amtrak introduces new trains on Cascade route

In an announcement on Tuesday, Amtrak unveiled the Airo Fleet, a new set of trains to service the Pacific Northwest between Eugene, OR, Portland, Seattle, and Vancouver, BC.

The eight new train sets on the Amtrak Cascades line are touted to be more comfortable and reliable, the company said in a release.

They are expected to be finished manufacturing this year and go into service in 2027.

Amtrak will eventually introduce 83 Airo transets across the country.

