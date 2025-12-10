Amtrak Cascades suspends some service between Seattle and Canada because of flooding

Amtrak Cascades is alerting passengers that flooding due to the atmospheric river that’s hitting Washington is causing some service disruptions.

Because of the level of the Skagit River, trains operating between Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, are suspended on December 11 and 12.

Alternate bus transportation may not be available due to flooding.

All trains running south of Seattle are still running.

The Skagit River is predicted to reach historic levels.

The Skagit River near Concrete is predicted to crest at 4:00 a.m. on Thursday at 47.62 feet.

The Skagit River in Mount Vernon is predicted to crest at 41.54 feet on Friday at 4:00 a.m.

Both crests are record-setting forecasts by several feet.

During the major flooding event in 2021, the Skagit River crested at 38.93 feet in Concrete and at 33.11 feet in Mount Vernon.

Upriver communities, including Rockport, Hamilton, Marblemount, and Concrete, are recommended to evacuate to high ground as soon as possible.

KIRO 7’s Meteorologists have called for Pinpoint Alert Days because of the flooding, heavy rains, and strong winds through Thursday. For more information about the forecast, click here.

